743 N 94th St #B
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

743 N 94th St #B

743 North 94th Street · No Longer Available
Location

743 North 94th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Great deal! 1900/month for lease ending July 2020!

Lovely end unit townhome on quiet street, yet just minutes to Green Lake & I-5. Rich, warm & elegant colors & finishes throughout. Kitchen has maple cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances & tile floors. Hardwood floors in living room & dining area, & cherry stained millwork adds to the Craftsman sensibilities. Both upstairs bedrooms have vaulted ceilings & private baths. Balcony, fenced front yard & 1 car attached garage w/ Terra Cotta floors. There is ample storage space under the stairs. Easy access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Several key bus routes are nearby (Rapid Ride E Line to Downtown, route 16 to Northgate and route 48 to UW). Walking distance to Eagle Staff Middle School and Cascadia Elementary School.

(RLNE5136984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

