743 N 94th St #B

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great House for Rent - Great deal! 1900/month for lease ending July 2020!



Lovely end unit townhome on quiet street, yet just minutes to Green Lake & I-5. Rich, warm & elegant colors & finishes throughout. Kitchen has maple cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances & tile floors. Hardwood floors in living room & dining area, & cherry stained millwork adds to the Craftsman sensibilities. Both upstairs bedrooms have vaulted ceilings & private baths. Balcony, fenced front yard & 1 car attached garage w/ Terra Cotta floors. There is ample storage space under the stairs. Easy access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Several key bus routes are nearby (Rapid Ride E Line to Downtown, route 16 to Northgate and route 48 to UW). Walking distance to Eagle Staff Middle School and Cascadia Elementary School.



(RLNE5136984)