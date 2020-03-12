7330 57th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

Lovely private completely redone 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bathroom view home in the sought after Viewridge neighborhood. Views of Lake Washington and Mt. Rainier. Main floor features include an open living room & dining room w vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace, an amazing gourmet kitchen with all high-end appliances, master suite with its own private bath, another bedroom and a powder room. The lower level has a large family room with an additional fireplace, a large guest bedroom, a den/office (could be used as a 4th bedroom and lots of storage space and a full size washer and dryer. Striking view deck off main floor w built-in seating and a circular stair to rear yard & patio. 2 car carport parking. As well as plenty of on street parking available.



Terms: 1st, last, 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Pets considered on a case by case basis. No smoking.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



