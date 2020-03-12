All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:25 PM

7330 57th Ave NE

7330 57th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7330 57th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2019!

Lovely private completely redone 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bathroom view home in the sought after Viewridge neighborhood. Views of Lake Washington and Mt. Rainier. Main floor features include an open living room & dining room w vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace, an amazing gourmet kitchen with all high-end appliances, master suite with its own private bath, another bedroom and a powder room. The lower level has a large family room with an additional fireplace, a large guest bedroom, a den/office (could be used as a 4th bedroom and lots of storage space and a full size washer and dryer. Striking view deck off main floor w built-in seating and a circular stair to rear yard & patio. 2 car carport parking. As well as plenty of on street parking available.

Terms: 1st, last, 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Pets considered on a case by case basis. No smoking.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 57th Ave NE have any available units?
7330 57th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 57th Ave NE have?
Some of 7330 57th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 57th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7330 57th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 57th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7330 57th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7330 57th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7330 57th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7330 57th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7330 57th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 57th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7330 57th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7330 57th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7330 57th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 57th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7330 57th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
