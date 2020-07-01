All apartments in Seattle
Location

732 Boylston Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Capitol Hill Townhome for Lease with Stunning Roof Top Deck - Available now! Modern home with clean design & finishes. Builder spared no expenses building this masterpiece with high-end appliances, mix of metals, hardwood & heated concrete floors really make this the place to call home. Relax on your roof deck & take in views while enjoying the custom stereo system. Absolutely every aspect is a WOW! Beautiful dining space, living, tv, central vacuum & more. Location with convenience for coffee, shopping and dinning just blocks away.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Boylston Ave E #B have any available units?
732 Boylston Ave E #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 732 Boylston Ave E #B currently offering any rent specials?
732 Boylston Ave E #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Boylston Ave E #B pet-friendly?
No, 732 Boylston Ave E #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 732 Boylston Ave E #B offer parking?
No, 732 Boylston Ave E #B does not offer parking.
Does 732 Boylston Ave E #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Boylston Ave E #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Boylston Ave E #B have a pool?
No, 732 Boylston Ave E #B does not have a pool.
Does 732 Boylston Ave E #B have accessible units?
No, 732 Boylston Ave E #B does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Boylston Ave E #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Boylston Ave E #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 732 Boylston Ave E #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 732 Boylston Ave E #B does not have units with air conditioning.

