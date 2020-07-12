All apartments in Seattle
7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8

7310 Rainier Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7310 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unfurnished, 700-sq.-ft, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment on the dynamic Brighton neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.

The snug interior features polished hardwood floor. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space and glossy granite countertop. Refrigerator and oven/range are included along with a shared washer and dryer. For climate control, it has electric heating installed.

Exterior has a nice yard, a cool spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends.

It comes with 1 assigned parking, # 8.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenants pay water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will handle the landscaping.

Walk Score: 76

7310 Rainier Avenue South is very most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby Parks: Othello Park, Martha Washington Park, John C. Little, Sr. Park, and Rainier Beach Playfield.

Nearby Schools:
Aki Kurose Middle School - 0.91 miles, 5/10
Wing Luke Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 5/10
Lakeridge Elementary School - 1.94 miles, 9/10
Emerson Elementary School - 1.6 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
50 - 0.0 mile
9 - 0.0 mile
7 - 0.0 mile
987 - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Link light rail - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5154357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 have any available units?
7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 have?
Some of 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 offers parking.
Does 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
