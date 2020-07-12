7310 Rainier Avenue South Unit 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unfurnished, 700-sq.-ft, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment on the dynamic Brighton neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.



The snug interior features polished hardwood floor. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space and glossy granite countertop. Refrigerator and oven/range are included along with a shared washer and dryer. For climate control, it has electric heating installed.



Exterior has a nice yard, a cool spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends.



It comes with 1 assigned parking, # 8.



Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenants pay water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will handle the landscaping.



Walk Score: 76



7310 Rainier Avenue South is very most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby Parks: Othello Park, Martha Washington Park, John C. Little, Sr. Park, and Rainier Beach Playfield.



Nearby Schools:

Aki Kurose Middle School - 0.91 miles, 5/10

Wing Luke Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 5/10

Lakeridge Elementary School - 1.94 miles, 9/10

Emerson Elementary School - 1.6 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

50 - 0.0 mile

9 - 0.0 mile

7 - 0.0 mile

987 - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Link light rail - 0.6 mile



(RLNE5154357)