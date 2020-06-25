All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7307 23rd Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7307 23rd Ave NE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:24 PM

7307 23rd Ave NE

7307 23rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7307 23rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JULY 5TH!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7307-23rd-ave-ne?p=Company

Charming 3 bed 1.75 bath home with fully fenced yard and detached garage. The home has two bedrooms upstairs, kitchen, bathroom, and living room with hardwood floors. Large bonus room, bathroom, bedroom, and utility room downstairs. Back yard has large patio area for entertaining and lots of storage. Close to schools, shopping, and downtown Seattle.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7307 23rd Ave NE have any available units?
7307 23rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7307 23rd Ave NE have?
Some of 7307 23rd Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7307 23rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7307 23rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7307 23rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7307 23rd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7307 23rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7307 23rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7307 23rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7307 23rd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7307 23rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7307 23rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7307 23rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7307 23rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7307 23rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7307 23rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University