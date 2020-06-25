Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE JULY 5TH!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7307-23rd-ave-ne?p=Company



Charming 3 bed 1.75 bath home with fully fenced yard and detached garage. The home has two bedrooms upstairs, kitchen, bathroom, and living room with hardwood floors. Large bonus room, bathroom, bedroom, and utility room downstairs. Back yard has large patio area for entertaining and lots of storage. Close to schools, shopping, and downtown Seattle.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.