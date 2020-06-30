All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 22 2019 at 5:17 AM

7306 34th Ave NE

7306 34th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7306 34th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Year built 1950 and renovated in the year of 2014 of 3 plus bedroom, 2 bath home featuring high-end finishes and great kitchen in sought-after Bryant neighborhood. First floor 830 sq ft, basement 830 sq ft plus 150 finished basement. Taken down to the studs & rebuilt new insulation, new windows & doors, all new electrical, new plumbing, new gas furnace, on-demand gas hot water, new siding, back deck, landscaped yard, gas range w/stainless appliances, 2 new baths with tile and detailed finishes. Close to cafes, shops and retail - walk score 79! Lease term: > 12-month lease > credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) (Looking for FICO score 640 or above) > require most recent paycheck stubs, bank statements to support income and reserve criteria and last year W-2 (Looking for 4 times of the rent) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2,000 deposit > Tenants pay own utilities > no smoking unit and building > Pet needs landlord exceptional approval, $300 pet deposit and pet rent may apply > In the City of Seattle, screening is on "First-in-Time". Please make sure to upload all required documents as listed.  If the first applicant does not provide all requested documents within 48 hours, the landlord will move to the next tenant who completed an application. In addition, if the first approved applicant does not accept the terms and the holding fee is not received within 48 hours, the landlord will move to the next applicant who submitted the complete application.  Groups of more than one applicants will not be considered until the complete application packages from all members of the group are submitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7306 34th Ave NE have any available units?
7306 34th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7306 34th Ave NE have?
Some of 7306 34th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7306 34th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7306 34th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 34th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 7306 34th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7306 34th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 7306 34th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 7306 34th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7306 34th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 34th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7306 34th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7306 34th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7306 34th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 34th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7306 34th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

