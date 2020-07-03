All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
722 N. 85th St, Apt 43
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

722 N. 85th St, Apt 43

722 N 85th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

722 N 85th St, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 Available 01/05/20 Greenlake/Greenwood - Greenwood Condo Unit at the Cimarron Heights - LIGHT AND BRIGHT! TOP FLOOR UNIT! LARGE 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath unit, 1,025 sq.ft. Living room with wood fireplace and high vaulted ceilings, dining area + eating bar, and step-out balcony. Fully carpeted with all appliances including flattop range, refrigerator, dishwasher, new microwave, stack washer and dryer set, Master bedroom style suite with attached 3/4 bath, and with double closets. 1-car garage parking, storage area. Cat(s) negotiable / NO dogs / No Smoking. $1,995/mo. includes water/sewer/garbage. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

(RLNE3534184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 have any available units?
722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 have?
Some of 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 currently offering any rent specials?
722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 is pet friendly.
Does 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 offer parking?
Yes, 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 offers parking.
Does 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 have a pool?
No, 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 does not have a pool.
Does 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 have accessible units?
No, 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 does not have accessible units.
Does 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University