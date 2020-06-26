716 400 South Jackson Street

Amenities
SUITE DETAILS
Bed size: 1 King size & 1 sofabed
Bathroom: 1 bathroom
Living room: Furnished apartment with fully equipped kitchen
Above the underground passageways of the historical 90-acre city of Pioneer Square is where the new landmark building of Seattle stands. Contemporary Apartments Walk to Pioneer Square is located along the waterfront promenade, this high styled apartment stands out from the red brick buildings of the district. Offering a wealth of art galleries, bookstores, antique shops and cool restaurants within easy walking from your new home. Experience the fun after dark, when dancing, live music, and spicy food shake up the City. This historical area is surely a place to visit! Pelican Stay Stay America offers fully furnished suites with natural lighting and high-end wood-like flooring giving you the feel of being at home away from home.
Book now at Pelican Stay furnished rental apartments in Seattle USA and experience great accommodation deals.
Apartment Features
Air conditioning
Dining area
Fire extinguisher
Flat screen TV (living room)
Heating
Private bathrooms
Spacious living room
Upgraded kitchen
Washer and dryer connections
Wireless internet access
Building Overview
24-hour front desk
Accessible parking
Bike racks and storage
Business centre
Carbon monoxide detector
Fitness Studio
Furnished apartments
Gym
Highspeed internet access
Non-smoking rooms
Outdoor furniture
Pets allowed
Pool
Restaurants and bars
Spa and wellness centre
Wheelchair accessible
Kitchen Features
Blender
Dining sets
Dishwasher
High-end countertops and finishes
High-end kitchen appliances
Kitchenware
Microwave
Oven toaster
Refrigerator
Stove
Room Amenities
Alarm clock in bedrooms
Charging outlets with USB ports
Closet and hangers
Fresh linen, towels and blanket
Hair dryer
Iron and ironing board
King sized bed
Laptop-friendly workspace
Premium quality pillows
Queen sized bed
Shower and bathtub combination
Sofa bed