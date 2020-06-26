All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

716 400 South Jackson Street

400 South Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
SUITE DETAILS
Bed size: 1 King size & 1 sofabed

Bathroom: 1 bathroom

Living room: Furnished apartment with fully equipped kitchen

Above the underground passageways of the historical 90-acre city of Pioneer Square is where the new landmark building of Seattle stands. Contemporary Apartments Walk to Pioneer Square is located along the waterfront promenade, this high styled apartment stands out from the red brick buildings of the district. Offering a wealth of art galleries, bookstores, antique shops and cool restaurants within easy walking from your new home. Experience the fun after dark, when dancing, live music, and spicy food shake up the City. This historical area is surely a place to visit! Pelican Stay Stay America offers fully furnished suites with natural lighting and high-end wood-like flooring giving you the feel of being at home away from home.

Book now at Pelican Stay furnished rental apartments in Seattle USA and experience great accommodation deals.

Apartment Features
Air conditioning
Dining area
Fire extinguisher
Flat screen TV (living room)
Heating
Private bathrooms
Spacious living room
Upgraded kitchen
Washer and dryer connections
Wireless internet access

Building Overview
24-hour front desk
Accessible parking
Bike racks and storage
Business centre
Carbon monoxide detector
Fitness Studio
Furnished apartments
Gym
Highspeed internet access
Non-smoking rooms
Outdoor furniture
Pets allowed
Pool
Restaurants and bars
Spa and wellness centre
Wheelchair accessible

Kitchen Features
Blender
Dining sets
Dishwasher
High-end countertops and finishes
High-end kitchen appliances
Kitchenware
Microwave
Oven toaster
Refrigerator
Stove

Room Amenities
Alarm clock in bedrooms
Charging outlets with USB ports
Closet and hangers
Fresh linen, towels and blanket
Hair dryer
Iron and ironing board
King sized bed
Laptop-friendly workspace
Premium quality pillows
Queen sized bed
Shower and bathtub combination
Sofa bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 400 South Jackson Street have any available units?
716 400 South Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 400 South Jackson Street have?
Some of 716 400 South Jackson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 400 South Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 400 South Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 400 South Jackson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 400 South Jackson Street is pet friendly.
Does 716 400 South Jackson Street offer parking?
Yes, 716 400 South Jackson Street offers parking.
Does 716 400 South Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 400 South Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 400 South Jackson Street have a pool?
Yes, 716 400 South Jackson Street has a pool.
Does 716 400 South Jackson Street have accessible units?
Yes, 716 400 South Jackson Street has accessible units.
Does 716 400 South Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 400 South Jackson Street has units with dishwashers.
