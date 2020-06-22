Amenities

708 S Orcas St Available 02/15/19 Appealing New Construction GeorgeTown Townhouse in Seattle! - Application Pending:



Seattle's popular Georgetown neighborhood is now delivering this New state-of-the-art townhouse. Loaded with spacious style, design, & abundant natural light. This 3 bed & 2.75 bath features quartz counters, hardwood floors, glass walls, beautiful trim fixtures, upgraded ventilation systems, Air conditioning, Belmont cabinets guaranteed for life, high-end stainless steel appliances & much more!



Stacked laundry conveniently located between the bedrooms on the upper level. One parking space directly behind unit, accessed through the alley behind. LEED Silver home for your indoor air quality and energy savings. Wired with Ethernet, for high speed internet. 10 min Commute to Downtown/SLU.



Small pets accepted on a case by case basis for a $500 non-refundable pet deposit per pet + pet rent. Non-Smoking Unit.



