708 S Orcas St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

708 S Orcas St

708 S Orcas St · No Longer Available
Location

708 S Orcas St, Seattle, WA 98108
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
708 S Orcas St Available 02/15/19 Appealing New Construction GeorgeTown Townhouse in Seattle! - Application Pending:

Seattle's popular Georgetown neighborhood is now delivering this New state-of-the-art townhouse. Loaded with spacious style, design, & abundant natural light. This 3 bed & 2.75 bath features quartz counters, hardwood floors, glass walls, beautiful trim fixtures, upgraded ventilation systems, Air conditioning, Belmont cabinets guaranteed for life, high-end stainless steel appliances & much more!

Stacked laundry conveniently located between the bedrooms on the upper level. One parking space directly behind unit, accessed through the alley behind. LEED Silver home for your indoor air quality and energy savings. Wired with Ethernet, for high speed internet. 10 min Commute to Downtown/SLU.

Small pets accepted on a case by case basis for a $500 non-refundable pet deposit per pet + pet rent. Non-Smoking Unit.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#4020

(RLNE4632512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 S Orcas St have any available units?
708 S Orcas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 S Orcas St have?
Some of 708 S Orcas St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 S Orcas St currently offering any rent specials?
708 S Orcas St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 S Orcas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 S Orcas St is pet friendly.
Does 708 S Orcas St offer parking?
Yes, 708 S Orcas St does offer parking.
Does 708 S Orcas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 S Orcas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 S Orcas St have a pool?
No, 708 S Orcas St does not have a pool.
Does 708 S Orcas St have accessible units?
No, 708 S Orcas St does not have accessible units.
Does 708 S Orcas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 S Orcas St does not have units with dishwashers.
