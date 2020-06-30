7045 7th NW

Amenities

Charming Ballard Tudor, Fenced Yard - Available NOW! - This charming Tudor is located close to the heart of Ballard and is close to many attractions. Centrally located in Ballard for the best of city living with a neighborhood feel. Near to schools, parks, area shops and restaurants, Barking Dog, Take 5 Deli, Goodwill and Fred Meyer. Close to both 8th NW and 15th NW for easy commute to downtown Seattle. Enjoy nearby favorites like The Ballard Brewery District, Golden Gardens Beach and Ballard farmer's market.



Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. One bedroom upstairs, two bedrooms on the main floor and one finished room in the basement. Family room off of the kitchen looks over the backyard. Single car garage, laundry area with full size washer/dryer. Storage in basement. Great fenced back yard with mature plantings and garden area.



- Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to pet screening. $50.00 pet rent will apply.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities including natural gas, cable, phone and wifi.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit and last month's rent are required, and can be paid over 6 months. Please inquire.

- No smoking property. 16-18 month lease preferred. $10/month furnace filter maintenance program.

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a representative of Maple Leaf Management.

- Please view our tenant screening criteria at http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf



