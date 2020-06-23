All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

7017 Linden Ave N

7017 Linden Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7017 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Greenlake Gem - Lake and Mountain Views - Available now! - This lovely townhome is just two short blocks to Greenlake. Duke's Seafood, JaK's Steakhouse, PCC, Bongo's Caribbean, Beth's Caf, Duck Island Ale House, St Andrews Bar and Grill, and IanFitness. Minutes to Woodland Park Zoo, Fred Meyer, Phinney/Greenwood shopping and restaurants. Daniel Bagley Elementary School half mile away. Hamilton International Middle School 1.3 miles. Blanchet High School 1 mile, Ballard High School 1.8 miles away. Just steps to the Metro E-Line bus.

Large one car garage with room for storage. Freezer is for tenants' use.

Master bedroom features a shared bath with the smaller bedroom. Both have vaulted ceilings. Washer/Dryer on same floor as bedrooms. Views of Greenlake and mountains from the master bedroom.

Second level features kitchen and breakfast bar and light-filled living area with upright piano. Gas oven/stove. Peekaboo view of the park from the living room. Small bedroom on first floor has its own private bath.

~Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with representative of Maple Leaf Management.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water/sewer/garbage utilities.

~12-month lease or longer is required
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~Pet(s) accepted on an individual basis, subject to pet screening and pet rent. Please see our website for details.

(RLNE5132910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

