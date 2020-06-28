6801 Greenwood Ave NE #315

Amenities

Great Location in Phinney ridge 1 bedroom with a den 1.5 baths 992 sqft. Free Parking Water/sewer/garbage included - Come and check out this great location in Phinney Ridge, located near local restaurants, and grocery stores. A hop, skip and jump to Greenlake and Ballard. Convenient to the 99, just minutes to downtown. So much to do in a quaint area! Woodland park zoo down the street. Feel the vibe of local neighborhood. This spacious floor plan features almost a 1000 sqft. 1bed with a den. 1,5 bathroom gives plenty of space to relax and not feel cramped. If you are looking for a great neighborhood that has plenty to explore and close to the city then you may have found the right place. Please contact you friendly leasing agent for details and to schedule a viewing. You can also apply on Soundpm.com



