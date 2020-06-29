All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

6721 32nd Ave NW

6721 32nd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6721 32nd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6721 32nd Ave NW Available 08/01/20 Gorgeously Updated 1920's Ballard Craftsman - This Bright And Airy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Has A Inviting Floor Plan come see the open living room with working fire place and dining room with huge windows. The recently renovated kitchen features elegant tiling, a farmhouse sink, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs bedrooms have charming woodwork and large custom built closets. Downstairs has a separate entry, a warm cozy family room, full bathroom, bedroom and a bonus room with washer/dryer. The backyard has a patio and mature landscaping; the spacious garage has alley access.

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management or Showdigs
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Utilities paid by tenant
~Lawn and landscaping to be maintained by tenant(s)
~12-month lease
~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.
~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee

(RLNE3371548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 32nd Ave NW have any available units?
6721 32nd Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6721 32nd Ave NW have?
Some of 6721 32nd Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6721 32nd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6721 32nd Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 32nd Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6721 32nd Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6721 32nd Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 6721 32nd Ave NW offers parking.
Does 6721 32nd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6721 32nd Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 32nd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6721 32nd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6721 32nd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6721 32nd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 32nd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6721 32nd Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
