6721 32nd Ave NW Available 08/01/20 Gorgeously Updated 1920's Ballard Craftsman - This Bright And Airy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Has A Inviting Floor Plan come see the open living room with working fire place and dining room with huge windows. The recently renovated kitchen features elegant tiling, a farmhouse sink, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs bedrooms have charming woodwork and large custom built closets. Downstairs has a separate entry, a warm cozy family room, full bathroom, bedroom and a bonus room with washer/dryer. The backyard has a patio and mature landscaping; the spacious garage has alley access.
Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management or Showdigs
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Utilities paid by tenant
~Lawn and landscaping to be maintained by tenant(s)
~12-month lease
~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.
~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee
