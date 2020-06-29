Amenities

6721 32nd Ave NW Available 08/01/20 Gorgeously Updated 1920's Ballard Craftsman - This Bright And Airy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Has A Inviting Floor Plan come see the open living room with working fire place and dining room with huge windows. The recently renovated kitchen features elegant tiling, a farmhouse sink, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs bedrooms have charming woodwork and large custom built closets. Downstairs has a separate entry, a warm cozy family room, full bathroom, bedroom and a bonus room with washer/dryer. The backyard has a patio and mature landscaping; the spacious garage has alley access.



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com

~$45.00 Application fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management or Showdigs

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Utilities paid by tenant

~Lawn and landscaping to be maintained by tenant(s)

~12-month lease

~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.

~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee



