All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C

6637 Carleton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

6637 Carleton Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Industrial/modern style units that are tailored to the neighborhood.
2 Beds, 2.5 Baths Townhouse with studio/bonus room. Hardwood floor and heated floors in bathrooms.
4 Star Built Green for full energy efficiency.
Ductless Mini-split system for heat and A/C, with radiant heated floors in the bathrooms.
Triple pane windows for soundproofing also helps with forced-air heating and A/C cooling.
All electric with an induction range for fast cooking for the chef.
Reclaimed wood wraps the island with live-edge open shelves in the kitchen.
Concrete floors on the main level with bamboo hardwood and carpet on the 2nd and third floors. Large deck off of master.

Private patio area for BBQing and 1 parking space off the alley. Walk to Georgetown bars and restaurants.

Off-street parking.

Small Dogs with Extra deposit. Smoking is prohibited.

The tenants responsible utilities - Electricity and water, sewage, and gas.

The propertys Bikes Score is 85/100. This is a Very Bikeable area with smooth flat lanes convenient for biking for most errands.

Nearby Parks: Oxbow Parks, Georgetown Playfield, Duwamish Waterway Park, and Maple School Ravine.

Nearby Schools:
Cleveland High School - 0.72 mile, 5/10
Maple Elementary School - 1.03 miles, 6/10
Dearborn Park Elementary School - 1.33 miles, 4/10
Mercer Middle School - 1.51 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
60 - 0.1 mile
124 - 0.1 mile
154 - 0.2 mile
107 - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5296030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C have any available units?
6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C have?
Some of 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C offers parking.
Does 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C have a pool?
No, 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C have accessible units?
No, 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University