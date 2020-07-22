6637 Carleton Ave S Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

Industrial/modern style units that are tailored to the neighborhood.

2 Beds, 2.5 Baths Townhouse with studio/bonus room. Hardwood floor and heated floors in bathrooms.

4 Star Built Green for full energy efficiency.

Ductless Mini-split system for heat and A/C, with radiant heated floors in the bathrooms.

Triple pane windows for soundproofing also helps with forced-air heating and A/C cooling.

All electric with an induction range for fast cooking for the chef.

Reclaimed wood wraps the island with live-edge open shelves in the kitchen.

Concrete floors on the main level with bamboo hardwood and carpet on the 2nd and third floors. Large deck off of master.



Private patio area for BBQing and 1 parking space off the alley. Walk to Georgetown bars and restaurants.



Off-street parking.



Small Dogs with Extra deposit. Smoking is prohibited.



The tenants responsible utilities - Electricity and water, sewage, and gas.



The propertys Bikes Score is 85/100. This is a Very Bikeable area with smooth flat lanes convenient for biking for most errands.



Nearby Parks: Oxbow Parks, Georgetown Playfield, Duwamish Waterway Park, and Maple School Ravine.



Nearby Schools:

Cleveland High School - 0.72 mile, 5/10

Maple Elementary School - 1.03 miles, 6/10

Dearborn Park Elementary School - 1.33 miles, 4/10

Mercer Middle School - 1.51 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

60 - 0.1 mile

124 - 0.1 mile

154 - 0.2 mile

107 - 0.4 mile



