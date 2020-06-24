All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6600 Linden Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6600 Linden Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6600 Linden Ave N

6600 Linden Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6600 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Great rambler just minutes to Greenlake - Great rambler home on Linden Ave just a few minute walk to Greenlake. Home is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with extra room/den, hardwood/tile throughout and has small little backyard perfect for a grill and small table. Spacious living room features a fireplace, hardwood floors and is plenty of windows for natural light. Master bedroom has attached full bath with double sink vanity, claw foot tub and California designed closet. 2nd bedroom has great closet space and attached half bath. Attached one car garage is spacious with attached laundry room and which also features a 2 person Sauna.

Rent: $2300
Deposit: $2000

(RLNE3760979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Linden Ave N have any available units?
6600 Linden Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6600 Linden Ave N have?
Some of 6600 Linden Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Linden Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Linden Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Linden Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6600 Linden Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6600 Linden Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6600 Linden Ave N offers parking.
Does 6600 Linden Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Linden Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Linden Ave N have a pool?
No, 6600 Linden Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Linden Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6600 Linden Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Linden Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Linden Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Greenlake Terrace
7415 5th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115
Infinity
1414 10th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98125
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University