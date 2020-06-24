6600 Linden Ave N

Amenities

Great rambler just minutes to Greenlake - Great rambler home on Linden Ave just a few minute walk to Greenlake. Home is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with extra room/den, hardwood/tile throughout and has small little backyard perfect for a grill and small table. Spacious living room features a fireplace, hardwood floors and is plenty of windows for natural light. Master bedroom has attached full bath with double sink vanity, claw foot tub and California designed closet. 2nd bedroom has great closet space and attached half bath. Attached one car garage is spacious with attached laundry room and which also features a 2 person Sauna.



Rent: $2300

Deposit: $2000



(RLNE3760979)