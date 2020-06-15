All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:06 AM

6553 16th Ave NW

6553 16th Avenue Northwest · (206) 203-6190
Location

6553 16th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM

Ballard. 6553 16th Ave NW Seattle, 98117. 4 bed 1.75 bath, 1980sqft. Available 7/6. To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com

VIDEO TOUR! Warmth & charm abound in this light & bright Ballard home! Extensive hardwoods throughout! Spacious living room with cozy wood burning fireplace! Kitchen with Stainless range! Three bedrooms and a full bath on main floor. Continue downstairs to a large partially finished basement, great for a bonus room. Also offers a bed & bathroom. Large Workshop! Sun drenched backyard, perfect for entertaining! Sought After Salmon Bay Alternative! 1 car attached garage+ 1 uncovered.

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/109952466

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.
Application Criteria: windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6553 16th Ave NW have any available units?
6553 16th Ave NW has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6553 16th Ave NW have?
Some of 6553 16th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6553 16th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6553 16th Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6553 16th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 6553 16th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6553 16th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 6553 16th Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 6553 16th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6553 16th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6553 16th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6553 16th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6553 16th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6553 16th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6553 16th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6553 16th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
