Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

655 Crockett St #B307

655 Crockett Street · No Longer Available
Location

655 Crockett Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
lobby
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lobby
One Bedroom with Million Dollar Views of Lake Union - City living at its best in this fabulous 1 bedroom/ 1 bath Westlake condo! Enjoy views of the Cascades, Lake Union, Downtown Seattle and gorgeous sunrises.

This meticulously maintained unit boasts an open floor plan with soaring 11 ceilings and oversized windows for bountiful sunlight. The kitchen includes quartz counter tops, maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a nice breakfast bar open to the dining and living room areas. With hardwood floors thru out and nice tall windows in the living area, it creates a big feel and makes a nice room to entertain. Also includes a gas fireplace for cozy nights. Nice size bedroom and closets with washer and dryer included.

This unit comes with an assigned parking space close to the entrance and an extra size storage unit also conveniently located in the garage. Also for your use is an expansive roof top area to entertain in the summer or an equally large party room for special events. Rent includes parking space, W/S/G, and storage unit. Super convenient location off of Dexter Avenue a quick hop to Fremont, top of Queen Anne or Downtown, blocks to Facebook HQ and Amazon. No need for a car, bus and shuttle are steps from the building. Like to order from Amazon? No problem with a recently installed Lexor storage system located in the lobby for packages. Dont hesitate and make this urban beauty your home.

For a 3D Tour, Click the link or copy/paste into your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NgPxarDJCuh&guides=0&play=1&ts=2&lp=1&qs=1

TERMS: First months rent and security deposit due at lease signing. No smoking and no pets.

Please contact Shelly Tarica at 206-914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for an appointment to view. Online application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult screening fee.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5264524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Crockett St #B307 have any available units?
655 Crockett St #B307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 Crockett St #B307 have?
Some of 655 Crockett St #B307's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 Crockett St #B307 currently offering any rent specials?
655 Crockett St #B307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Crockett St #B307 pet-friendly?
No, 655 Crockett St #B307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 655 Crockett St #B307 offer parking?
Yes, 655 Crockett St #B307 offers parking.
Does 655 Crockett St #B307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 Crockett St #B307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Crockett St #B307 have a pool?
No, 655 Crockett St #B307 does not have a pool.
Does 655 Crockett St #B307 have accessible units?
No, 655 Crockett St #B307 does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Crockett St #B307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 Crockett St #B307 does not have units with dishwashers.

