655 Crockett St #B307

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace lobby

One Bedroom with Million Dollar Views of Lake Union - City living at its best in this fabulous 1 bedroom/ 1 bath Westlake condo! Enjoy views of the Cascades, Lake Union, Downtown Seattle and gorgeous sunrises.



This meticulously maintained unit boasts an open floor plan with soaring 11 ceilings and oversized windows for bountiful sunlight. The kitchen includes quartz counter tops, maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a nice breakfast bar open to the dining and living room areas. With hardwood floors thru out and nice tall windows in the living area, it creates a big feel and makes a nice room to entertain. Also includes a gas fireplace for cozy nights. Nice size bedroom and closets with washer and dryer included.



This unit comes with an assigned parking space close to the entrance and an extra size storage unit also conveniently located in the garage. Also for your use is an expansive roof top area to entertain in the summer or an equally large party room for special events. Rent includes parking space, W/S/G, and storage unit. Super convenient location off of Dexter Avenue a quick hop to Fremont, top of Queen Anne or Downtown, blocks to Facebook HQ and Amazon. No need for a car, bus and shuttle are steps from the building. Like to order from Amazon? No problem with a recently installed Lexor storage system located in the lobby for packages. Dont hesitate and make this urban beauty your home.



For a 3D Tour, Click the link or copy/paste into your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NgPxarDJCuh&guides=0&play=1&ts=2&lp=1&qs=1



TERMS: First months rent and security deposit due at lease signing. No smoking and no pets.



Please contact Shelly Tarica at 206-914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for an appointment to view. Online application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult screening fee.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



No Pets Allowed



