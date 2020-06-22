6505 51st Ave NE, lower

Amenities

View Ridge Duplex - Available now! You must see it to believe it! Newly constructed, absolutely stunning, light and bright lower level apartment in the highly desirable View Ridge neighborhood. Jaw-dropping finishes in this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a beautifully furnished covered patio of your own (the home itself is unfurnished).

Warm and inviting from the sidewalk up through the impeccably landscaped PRIVATE entry and into this gorgeous home. Open and generously-sized living spaces with a gas fireplace, butlers pantry and chic kitchen with new appliances scream, "Honey, I'm Home"! Both bedrooms are spacious enough to accommodate a king bed and dresser. Tranquil territorial views and even a view of Lake Washington from the living room and your own cozy outdoor living space fully covered for year-round enjoyment!

Owner pays for the maintenance of the lovely, lush landscaping, and utilities are also included in your rent. Convenient central vacuum system, and air conditioning!

Easy street parking. No pets and no smoking, thank you.

Desirable View Ridge neighborhood boasts beautiful lake and mountain views, great schools, parks and has terrific proximity to the Burke-Gilman Trail, UW, Seattle Children's Hospital, University Village, I5 and downtown Seattle.

For more information or a private showing, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851.

No Pets Allowed



