Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

6505 51st Ave NE, lower

6505 51st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6505 51st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
View Ridge Duplex - Available now! You must see it to believe it! Newly constructed, absolutely stunning, light and bright lower level apartment in the highly desirable View Ridge neighborhood. Jaw-dropping finishes in this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a beautifully furnished covered patio of your own (the home itself is unfurnished).
Warm and inviting from the sidewalk up through the impeccably landscaped PRIVATE entry and into this gorgeous home. Open and generously-sized living spaces with a gas fireplace, butlers pantry and chic kitchen with new appliances scream, "Honey, I'm Home"! Both bedrooms are spacious enough to accommodate a king bed and dresser. Tranquil territorial views and even a view of Lake Washington from the living room and your own cozy outdoor living space fully covered for year-round enjoyment!
Owner pays for the maintenance of the lovely, lush landscaping, and utilities are also included in your rent. Convenient central vacuum system, and air conditioning!
Easy street parking. No pets and no smoking, thank you.
Desirable View Ridge neighborhood boasts beautiful lake and mountain views, great schools, parks and has terrific proximity to the Burke-Gilman Trail, UW, Seattle Children's Hospital, University Village, I5 and downtown Seattle.
For more information or a private showing, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851.
#avenueoneresidential #viewridgerentals #lakewashingtonview #UWMC #ChildrensHospital

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4987938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

