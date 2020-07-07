642 NW 50th St.

Amenities

on-site laundry parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56bceb005d ---- Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RX1xtIM-wEU To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/56bceb005d Bright left side of duplex is much bigger than a 1-bedroom with two extra bonus rooms in the basement plus a huge storage-laundry room! Enjoy a freshly painted living room, dining area, kitchen, bath and bedroom upstairs. Share a fully fenced lush backyard. Parking is on the street but easy. Everything is convenient in this sweet spot nestled between Greenlake, Fremont, Ballard and Phinney Ridge. Walk a few short blocks to Fred Meyer\'s and Hale\'s Brewery. Rated as VERY WALKABLE and VERY BIKEABLE on walkscore.com. Good transit options for downtown and S. Lake Union. One year lease. Utilities not included. HeatingFuels: Gas HeatingSystems: ForcedAir Num parking spaces: 0