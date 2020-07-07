All apartments in Seattle
642 NW 50th St.

642 Northwest 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

642 Northwest 50th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56bceb005d ---- Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RX1xtIM-wEU To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/56bceb005d Bright left side of duplex is much bigger than a 1-bedroom with two extra bonus rooms in the basement plus a huge storage-laundry room! Enjoy a freshly painted living room, dining area, kitchen, bath and bedroom upstairs. Share a fully fenced lush backyard. Parking is on the street but easy. Everything is convenient in this sweet spot nestled between Greenlake, Fremont, Ballard and Phinney Ridge. Walk a few short blocks to Fred Meyer\'s and Hale\'s Brewery. Rated as VERY WALKABLE and VERY BIKEABLE on walkscore.com. Good transit options for downtown and S. Lake Union. One year lease. Utilities not included. HeatingFuels: Gas HeatingSystems: ForcedAir Num parking spaces: 0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 NW 50th St. have any available units?
642 NW 50th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 642 NW 50th St. currently offering any rent specials?
642 NW 50th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 NW 50th St. pet-friendly?
No, 642 NW 50th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 642 NW 50th St. offer parking?
Yes, 642 NW 50th St. offers parking.
Does 642 NW 50th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 NW 50th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 NW 50th St. have a pool?
No, 642 NW 50th St. does not have a pool.
Does 642 NW 50th St. have accessible units?
No, 642 NW 50th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 642 NW 50th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 NW 50th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 642 NW 50th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 642 NW 50th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

