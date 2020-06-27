All apartments in Seattle
6417 26th Ave. NW.

6417 26th Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

6417 26th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
6417 26th Ave. NW. Available 09/01/19 Gorgeous 4-Star "Built Green" 3 bed 2.25 bath townhome in old Ballard neighborhood - Modern meets efficiency in this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.25 bathroom 4-Star "Built Green" townhome in highly desirable Ballard location. Spacious kitchen & dining area complete with stainless appliances, quartz tops & beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room area features a gas fireplace & floor to ceiling South facing windows. Floating stairs with custom steel railings flow from level to level. The open master suite makes up the entire 3rd level including your very own private balcony. Bathrooms on each level as an added bonus! Cap it off with the stunning over-sized rooftop deck including wet bar with panoramic views of the Emerald City skyline & Mt. Rainier. Parking includes one uncovered spot & on-street parking. Walking distance to RapidRide transit & Adams Elementary School. Close access to Salmon Bay Park, Loyal Heights Playfield, Golden Gardens, & the Ballard Locks. Dining & shopping is only minutes away in the heart of downtown Ballard. Pets (no felines) considered case by case.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Monthly Rent: $3495.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $3452.00
Application Fee: 43.00

Link to application screening criteria below
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3236817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

