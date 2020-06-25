All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

625 32nd Avenue East

625 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

625 32nd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Leschi

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
625 32nd Avenue East Available 07/01/19 Madison Park / Arboretum Charming House 3br / 1bth - Spacious light-filled home with fireplace, spacious living space, and large rear deck for entertaining. Mostly fenced yard. Large unfinished basement for shop or extra storage. 1 off street parking space. Fantastic location! 10 minutes to downtown or U/W. Walking distance to charming Madison Park, Lake Washington, parks, shops, restaurants and cafes. Available now.
Showings by appointment Call: Ruthy (206) 498-9919.

(RLNE3394967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 32nd Avenue East have any available units?
625 32nd Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 32nd Avenue East have?
Some of 625 32nd Avenue East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 32nd Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
625 32nd Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 32nd Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 32nd Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 625 32nd Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 625 32nd Avenue East offers parking.
Does 625 32nd Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 32nd Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 32nd Avenue East have a pool?
No, 625 32nd Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 625 32nd Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 625 32nd Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 625 32nd Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 32nd Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
