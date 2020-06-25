Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

625 32nd Avenue East Available 07/01/19 Madison Park / Arboretum Charming House 3br / 1bth - Spacious light-filled home with fireplace, spacious living space, and large rear deck for entertaining. Mostly fenced yard. Large unfinished basement for shop or extra storage. 1 off street parking space. Fantastic location! 10 minutes to downtown or U/W. Walking distance to charming Madison Park, Lake Washington, parks, shops, restaurants and cafes. Available now.

Showings by appointment Call: Ruthy (206) 498-9919.



(RLNE3394967)