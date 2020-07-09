All apartments in Seattle
6244 25th Avenue Northeast

6244 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6244 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
University District / Ravenna
UW 8bed+den/5.5bath, large living room(4000sqft) Pre-lease Sept.
8bed+den/5.5bath, Den is a flex room which can be a 9th BA if need. large living room house close to UW(4000sqft) Available 9/3/2017(pre-lease Sept 2017)
2kitchen and one bar
6244 25th AVE NE Seattle
Two parking garage. And street parking. W/D . D/W
month / $5695.plus utility
close to UW, near bus (62,64,71,76, 372,) the bus route #372 every 3~5 minutes coming to UW campus only for few minutes, and near university village shopping center
first / deposit $5000(Security deposit )
last month’s deposit/$ 2850 (half month): can be paid over months 2. 3. And 4. !!
NS/NP. And No party.
Available: from September /3/2020. One year lease.
Please text or call 206 351-5417 or email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6244 25th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
6244 25th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 6244 25th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
6244 25th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6244 25th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 6244 25th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6244 25th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 6244 25th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 6244 25th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6244 25th Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6244 25th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 6244 25th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 6244 25th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 6244 25th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6244 25th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6244 25th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 6244 25th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 6244 25th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

