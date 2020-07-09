6244 25th Avenue Northeast

Amenities
University District / Ravenna
UW 8bed+den/5.5bath, large living room(4000sqft) Pre-lease Sept.
8bed+den/5.5bath, Den is a flex room which can be a 9th BA if need. large living room house close to UW(4000sqft) Available 9/3/2017(pre-lease Sept 2017)
2kitchen and one bar
6244 25th AVE NE Seattle
Two parking garage. And street parking. W/D . D/W
month / $5695.plus utility
close to UW, near bus (62,64,71,76, 372,) the bus route #372 every 3~5 minutes coming to UW campus only for few minutes, and near university village shopping center
first / deposit $5000(Security deposit )
last month’s deposit/$ 2850 (half month): can be paid over months 2. 3. And 4. !!
NS/NP. And No party.
Available: from September /3/2020. One year lease.
Please text or call 206 351-5417 or email.