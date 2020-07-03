624 NW 132nd St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Pet Friendly, In City Estate with 4 beds, 2baths, detached 2 car garage - Welcome, to this spacious, move in ready, Broadview Home. The property owner is planning to subdivide the garage lot and build a new home (in about a year) tenant can use the garage until it's time for demo. Owner is seeking responsible tenants to live in this beautiful home with mature landscape and detached 2 car garage. Upstairs includes: Hardwood floors, Living room with fireplace, dining room w/tons of natural light, kitchen with eating nook, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and office. Downstairs includes: Family room with fireplace and wet bar, 2 bedrooms, laundry room, full bathroom and storage. Tenant maintains the yard and pays all utilities. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Security deposit is $2500, pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $500 (2 max allowed) $45 application fee per adult.



(RLNE5463929)