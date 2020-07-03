All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 624 NW 132nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
624 NW 132nd St
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

624 NW 132nd St

624 Northwest 132nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Broadview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

624 Northwest 132nd Street, Seattle, WA 98177
Broadview

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pet Friendly, In City Estate with 4 beds, 2baths, detached 2 car garage - Welcome, to this spacious, move in ready, Broadview Home. The property owner is planning to subdivide the garage lot and build a new home (in about a year) tenant can use the garage until it's time for demo. Owner is seeking responsible tenants to live in this beautiful home with mature landscape and detached 2 car garage. Upstairs includes: Hardwood floors, Living room with fireplace, dining room w/tons of natural light, kitchen with eating nook, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and office. Downstairs includes: Family room with fireplace and wet bar, 2 bedrooms, laundry room, full bathroom and storage. Tenant maintains the yard and pays all utilities. First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Security deposit is $2500, pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $500 (2 max allowed) $45 application fee per adult.

(RLNE5463929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 NW 132nd St have any available units?
624 NW 132nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 NW 132nd St have?
Some of 624 NW 132nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 NW 132nd St currently offering any rent specials?
624 NW 132nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 NW 132nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 NW 132nd St is pet friendly.
Does 624 NW 132nd St offer parking?
Yes, 624 NW 132nd St offers parking.
Does 624 NW 132nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 NW 132nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 NW 132nd St have a pool?
No, 624 NW 132nd St does not have a pool.
Does 624 NW 132nd St have accessible units?
No, 624 NW 132nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 624 NW 132nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 NW 132nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Array
14027 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Union Arms Apartments
614 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University