Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

623 N 48th St

623 North 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

623 North 48th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
623 N 48th St Available 05/01/20 Virtual Tour Available Soon! - Experience Seattle living at its best in this luxury three bedroom, 2.5 bath town home. Premium finishes throughout. Enjoy entertaining in the open concept kitchen and living space complete with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and Juliette balcony. Retreat to the master bedroom with large windows and loft and relax in the soaking tub. The lower level has a third bedroom, bath with shower, and slider to back patio. Lots of storage, one car garage, and washer / dryer in unit.

Stroll to the great eateries, boutiques, and Farmer's Market of Fremont. Close to Woodland Park Zoo, public transportation, and major thoroughfares. Short commute to downtown and South Lake Union.
In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required

(RLNE2624580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 N 48th St have any available units?
623 N 48th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 N 48th St have?
Some of 623 N 48th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 N 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
623 N 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 N 48th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 N 48th St is pet friendly.
Does 623 N 48th St offer parking?
Yes, 623 N 48th St offers parking.
Does 623 N 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 N 48th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 N 48th St have a pool?
No, 623 N 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 623 N 48th St have accessible units?
No, 623 N 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 623 N 48th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 N 48th St does not have units with dishwashers.

