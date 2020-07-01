Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

623 N 48th St Available 05/01/20 Virtual Tour Available Soon! - Experience Seattle living at its best in this luxury three bedroom, 2.5 bath town home. Premium finishes throughout. Enjoy entertaining in the open concept kitchen and living space complete with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and Juliette balcony. Retreat to the master bedroom with large windows and loft and relax in the soaking tub. The lower level has a third bedroom, bath with shower, and slider to back patio. Lots of storage, one car garage, and washer / dryer in unit.



Stroll to the great eateries, boutiques, and Farmer's Market of Fremont. Close to Woodland Park Zoo, public transportation, and major thoroughfares. Short commute to downtown and South Lake Union.

In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required



(RLNE2624580)