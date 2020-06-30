All apartments in Seattle
6227 21st Ave NE.
6227 21st Ave NE

6227 21st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6227 21st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Light-filled single family home on quiet street. This 3000 square foot home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms, hardwood floors, finished basement. New carpet. Secure garage in the back. This home is in the Seattle Public Schools School District. The nearest schools are Bryant Elementary School, Eckstein Middle School, and Roosevelt High School. *Shared laundry. Lower mother-in-law unit not included in rental property.*

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/6227-21st-ave-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6227 21st Ave NE have any available units?
6227 21st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 6227 21st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6227 21st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6227 21st Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6227 21st Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6227 21st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6227 21st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6227 21st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6227 21st Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6227 21st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6227 21st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6227 21st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6227 21st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6227 21st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6227 21st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6227 21st Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6227 21st Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

