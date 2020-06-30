6227 21st Ave NE.

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Light-filled single family home on quiet street. This 3000 square foot home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms, hardwood floors, finished basement. New carpet. Secure garage in the back. This home is in the Seattle Public Schools School District. The nearest schools are Bryant Elementary School, Eckstein Middle School, and Roosevelt High School. *Shared laundry. Lower mother-in-law unit not included in rental property.*



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



