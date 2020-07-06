All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6209 32nd Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6209 32nd Ave NE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

6209 32nd Ave NE

6209 32nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6209 32nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Home in Bryant - This 2 bed 1 bath home features a bright, natural light throughout with an updated bathroom. Large basement space below for storage or a second living space. Once detached garage parking space.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per person. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets allowed with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. No smoking. Contact for a showing. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE5220111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 32nd Ave NE have any available units?
6209 32nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 6209 32nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6209 32nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 32nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6209 32nd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6209 32nd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6209 32nd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6209 32nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 32nd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 32nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6209 32nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6209 32nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6209 32nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 32nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6209 32nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6209 32nd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6209 32nd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St
Seattle, WA 98118
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University