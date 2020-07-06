6209 32nd Ave NE

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Home in Bryant - This 2 bed 1 bath home features a bright, natural light throughout with an updated bathroom. Large basement space below for storage or a second living space. Once detached garage parking space.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per person. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets allowed with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. No smoking. Contact for a showing. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE5220111)