Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

619 NW 82nd Street

619 Northwest 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

619 Northwest 82nd Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
hot tub
619 NW 82nd Street Available 04/01/20 Phinney Ridge Home - Sweet as can be Phinney Ridge Craftsman with a wonderful floor plan in the main living space of the home and a bonus complete mother-in-law unit in the basement, totaling 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Charming street appeal and lovely, quiet residential neighborhood with beautiful tree-lined sidewalks. The home welcomes you in with its open living, dining and kitchen spaces anchored by a beautiful original artisan tiled fireplace, converted to gas for convenience. Also on this main floor is an office or bedroom suite with a full bathroom and access to the fenced backyard off a gorgeous covered patio for year-round enjoyment and entertaining. Upstairs offers a recently renovated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom layout, including a gorgeous and generously scaled master suite. The master features a Juliet balcony, walk in closet and large spa-like bathroom. Washer and Dryer are on this bedroom level as well, for convenient laundry access.
A unique opportunity in the basement to expand your living space or use as guest quarters for family or live in au pair. The basement includes a living room, full kitchen, and bathroom, good-sized bedroom, and huge storage room with a second washer and dryer.
One parking space in the driveway tucked up against the detached storage shed. Plentiful street parking available as well.
This location is everything! Established Phinney Ridge, bordering on the vibrant Greenwood neighborhood and local icon, Ballard. Each neighborhood known for their coffee shop cafes, popular restaurants and night life, not to mention an abundance of parks and terrific schools. What else is awesome? Access to the city! Easy commutes via car or bus to downtown, South Lake Union (a few blocks to catch one bus to Amazon, Google, and the like in SLU). Also nice for those working in our medical community with clinics and hospitals nearby.
Cat or small dog with an additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

For more information or a viewing of this delightful property, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle WA - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851.

#AvenueOneResidential #PhinneyRidge #Greenwood #Ballard #Amazon #Google

(RLNE5603011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 NW 82nd Street have any available units?
619 NW 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 NW 82nd Street have?
Some of 619 NW 82nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 NW 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
619 NW 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 NW 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 NW 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 619 NW 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 619 NW 82nd Street offers parking.
Does 619 NW 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 NW 82nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 NW 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 619 NW 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 619 NW 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 619 NW 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 619 NW 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 NW 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

