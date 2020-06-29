Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking hot tub

619 NW 82nd Street Available 04/01/20 Phinney Ridge Home - Sweet as can be Phinney Ridge Craftsman with a wonderful floor plan in the main living space of the home and a bonus complete mother-in-law unit in the basement, totaling 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Charming street appeal and lovely, quiet residential neighborhood with beautiful tree-lined sidewalks. The home welcomes you in with its open living, dining and kitchen spaces anchored by a beautiful original artisan tiled fireplace, converted to gas for convenience. Also on this main floor is an office or bedroom suite with a full bathroom and access to the fenced backyard off a gorgeous covered patio for year-round enjoyment and entertaining. Upstairs offers a recently renovated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom layout, including a gorgeous and generously scaled master suite. The master features a Juliet balcony, walk in closet and large spa-like bathroom. Washer and Dryer are on this bedroom level as well, for convenient laundry access.

A unique opportunity in the basement to expand your living space or use as guest quarters for family or live in au pair. The basement includes a living room, full kitchen, and bathroom, good-sized bedroom, and huge storage room with a second washer and dryer.

One parking space in the driveway tucked up against the detached storage shed. Plentiful street parking available as well.

This location is everything! Established Phinney Ridge, bordering on the vibrant Greenwood neighborhood and local icon, Ballard. Each neighborhood known for their coffee shop cafes, popular restaurants and night life, not to mention an abundance of parks and terrific schools. What else is awesome? Access to the city! Easy commutes via car or bus to downtown, South Lake Union (a few blocks to catch one bus to Amazon, Google, and the like in SLU). Also nice for those working in our medical community with clinics and hospitals nearby.

Cat or small dog with an additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.



