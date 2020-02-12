All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 617 NW 52nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
617 NW 52nd Street
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:17 AM

617 NW 52nd Street

617 Northwest 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

617 Northwest 52nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ballard Duplex - Available Now! Charming three bedroom Ballard home with great attention to details! The main floor features gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and true dining room. The large living room with fireplace overlooks a quiet street. Two full bathrooms and three bedrooms makes for comfortable living. This unit is the top two floors of the duplex. Enjoy all that ballard has to offer with it's farmers market, great restaurants, cafes, and shopping. Close to bus lines and an easy commute to Downtown and South Lake Union. One dog okay with an additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #ballardrentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #farmersmarket #ballardlocks

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4819893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 NW 52nd Street have any available units?
617 NW 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 NW 52nd Street have?
Some of 617 NW 52nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 NW 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 NW 52nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 NW 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 NW 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 617 NW 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 617 NW 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 617 NW 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 NW 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 NW 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 617 NW 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 NW 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 617 NW 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 NW 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 NW 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Glen Arms
512 Boylston Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Franklin Station
2303 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98104
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
Helios
1600 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University