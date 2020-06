Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

Spacious Studio near Kerry Park. - Perfectly large studio unit has its own kitchen, dishwasher 3/4 bathroom, washer & dryer, new carpet & vinyl plank flooring. Utilities included with rent.

It's a quick walk to Kerry Park to take in the scenery.



If you'd like to schedule a tour, please contact 206-856-9855



Terms:

Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person

Lease: 12 months

First month rent: $1495.00

Security deposit: $1,000.00



(RLNE5472518)