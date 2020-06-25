615 37th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Absolutely darling, light, and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom MIL apartment in stunning home. Unit has a large living room with built in shelving, ¾ bath, an office/desk space, lots of closet space, and a charming kitchen with a convection oven, microwave, hot plate, fridge, and sink. All utilities included in the rent. Shared washer/dryer right outside of unit door. Partial views of Lake Washington. Space for 1-car parking. Entrance to unit is on the N side of house (left). You will need to go down the stairs to door and then enter another to unit.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. All utilities included. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.