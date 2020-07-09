All apartments in Seattle
6118 23rd Ave. S.
6118 23rd Ave. S.

6118 23rd Avenue South
Location

6118 23rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
6118 23rd. Ave S
Seattle WA 98108

3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located on Beacon Hill with open territorial views in a quiet neighborhood. Half basketball slab in back, fully fenced and great for entertaining. One car garage parking with off street parking included. Convenient access to 1-5 N. and S. Blocks from the main Beacon Ave bus line. Ready for move in June. Showings starting June 1st.

REQUIREMENTS:
First/$1,000 security/damage deposit. Pets on a case by case with $500 deposit. Drive by and preview then call for a showing.

CONTACT:
Vinece Campbell
Real Estate Sales Broker/Property Management Services
LynnMac Commercial
410 Boston ST.
Seattle WA. 98109
206-354-1203

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 23rd Ave. S. have any available units?
6118 23rd Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 6118 23rd Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
6118 23rd Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 23rd Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6118 23rd Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 6118 23rd Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 6118 23rd Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 6118 23rd Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6118 23rd Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 23rd Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 6118 23rd Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 6118 23rd Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 6118 23rd Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 23rd Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6118 23rd Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6118 23rd Ave. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6118 23rd Ave. S. does not have units with air conditioning.

