All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 609 22nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
609 22nd Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

609 22nd Avenue

609 22nd Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

609 22nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Capitol Hill/Central Seattle Townhome - Available January 11th - This sophisticated and modern 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome has style, location and convenience! Newly built townhome features a gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, center island, pantry, and gas range. Gas fireplace in the living room for cozy days and nights and room for dining. Light and airy open floor plan continues to the second floor with two bedrooms and a full bath. Upper level spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet and stylish master bath with double vanity, bathtub, and shower. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining from your fabulous rooftop deck that provides 360 degree views. Washer and dryer included and one dedicated, off-street parking space in the back. Walk to parks, great coffee shops and hip restaurants. Enjoy quick access to bus lines, Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Amazon Campus, Seattle University, Swedish Cherry Hill, Microsoft Connector, I-90 and I-5. Dog or cat okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush at (206) 551-9589 or kim@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA.

#AvenueOneResidential #SeattleRentals #CapitolHillRentals #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector #SeattleUniversity #SwedishHospitalRentals

(RLNE5422375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 22nd Avenue have any available units?
609 22nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 22nd Avenue have?
Some of 609 22nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 22nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 22nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 609 22nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 609 22nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 609 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 22nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 22nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 22nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 22nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98104
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Union Arms Apartments
614 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University