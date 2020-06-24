All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6037 35th Pl NW

6037 35th Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6037 35th Place Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Sunset Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2770 sq. ft. house located in Sunset Hills - Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2770 sq. ft. house located in Sunset Hills! Stunning master suite on the 2nd floor of this remodeled home. Relax in your tub by the gas fire place while enjoying beautiful mountain and partial Sound views. The kitchen features Granite counter tops, SS appliances and cork flooring. The bright living room has a wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and is connected to the deck for enjoyable out door living. The daylight basement has a mini-kitchen area, half bath, and a patio with a raised garden bed. There is a one car garage and utility room with full sized washer & dryer. Pets permitted but there are certain breed restorations. Inquire today!!

(RLNE4743946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6037 35th Pl NW have any available units?
6037 35th Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6037 35th Pl NW have?
Some of 6037 35th Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6037 35th Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
6037 35th Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 35th Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6037 35th Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 6037 35th Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 6037 35th Pl NW offers parking.
Does 6037 35th Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6037 35th Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 35th Pl NW have a pool?
No, 6037 35th Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 6037 35th Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 6037 35th Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 35th Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6037 35th Pl NW has units with dishwashers.
