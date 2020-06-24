6037 35th Pl NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2770 sq. ft. house located in Sunset Hills - Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2770 sq. ft. house located in Sunset Hills! Stunning master suite on the 2nd floor of this remodeled home. Relax in your tub by the gas fire place while enjoying beautiful mountain and partial Sound views. The kitchen features Granite counter tops, SS appliances and cork flooring. The bright living room has a wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and is connected to the deck for enjoyable out door living. The daylight basement has a mini-kitchen area, half bath, and a patio with a raised garden bed. There is a one car garage and utility room with full sized washer & dryer. Pets permitted but there are certain breed restorations. Inquire today!!



(RLNE4743946)