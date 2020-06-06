6024 48th Avenue SW Unit B

Amenities

Spacious West Seattle! 1300sq ft 2bed-1bath - Property Id: 150719



Spacious lower level unit, level entry from street. 2 light filled bedrooms + large bonus room (bedroom, office, entertainment).



Open kitchen, new appliances, granite counters, glass/slate backsplash. Polished concrete floors - cozy with your rugs - wood burning fireplace. Gorgeous bathroom w custom tile/stone shower (no tub). Full size W/D in unit, quiet/efficient gas furnace. Small outdoor patio space.



Safe family neighborhood. Restaurants, groceries, Starbucks, brewpubs all walkable. Close to Lowman Beach/Lincoln Park for Sound views, beach combing, wooded hiking. Alaska Junction 5 mins drive. Farmers market, Easy Street Records, Bakery Nouveau, 8 Limbs yoga and more. Commute via Rapid Ride or 22 minute drive to Downtown/SLU.



Pets case by case. Dogs; small/quiet only. Pet fee $500, half refundable. Non-smoking only.



Available January 1st for 1 yr lease. Rent $2395/mo, deposit $2395. Utilities (ex cable) $150/mo w/2 person occupancy. References/credit check required.

