Seattle, WA
6024 48th Avenue SW Unit B
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

6024 48th Avenue SW Unit B

6024 48th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6024 48th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
yoga
Spacious West Seattle! 1300sq ft 2bed-1bath - Property Id: 150719

Spacious lower level unit, level entry from street. 2 light filled bedrooms + large bonus room (bedroom, office, entertainment).

Open kitchen, new appliances, granite counters, glass/slate backsplash. Polished concrete floors - cozy with your rugs - wood burning fireplace. Gorgeous bathroom w custom tile/stone shower (no tub). Full size W/D in unit, quiet/efficient gas furnace. Small outdoor patio space.

Safe family neighborhood. Restaurants, groceries, Starbucks, brewpubs all walkable. Close to Lowman Beach/Lincoln Park for Sound views, beach combing, wooded hiking. Alaska Junction 5 mins drive. Farmers market, Easy Street Records, Bakery Nouveau, 8 Limbs yoga and more. Commute via Rapid Ride or 22 minute drive to Downtown/SLU.

Pets case by case. Dogs; small/quiet only. Pet fee $500, half refundable. Non-smoking only.

Available January 1st for 1 yr lease. Rent $2395/mo, deposit $2395. Utilities (ex cable) $150/mo w/2 person occupancy. References/credit check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150719
Property Id 150719

(RLNE5699418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

