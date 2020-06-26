6018 Greenwood Avenue North

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Marketing Remarks

Avail 6/15. This spacious 1906 Craftsman sits high up off the quiet street & steps away from Phinney Ridge shops, cafe's, and the Woodland Park Zoo. It features an open floorplan with hardwood floors and large picture windows, Main flr has living rm, dining area, kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel apps & gas range. Also has 2 beds + full bath. Fully finished basement has rec room, 2+ bedrooms, ¾ bath & laundry/mud rm. Plentiful storage. Beautifully landscaped yard, maintenance incl.