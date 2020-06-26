All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6018 Greenwood Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6018 Greenwood Avenue North
Last updated June 4 2019 at 3:56 AM

6018 Greenwood Avenue North

6018 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6018 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Marketing Remarks
Avail 6/15. This spacious 1906 Craftsman sits high up off the quiet street & steps away from Phinney Ridge shops, cafe's, and the Woodland Park Zoo. It features an open floorplan with hardwood floors and large picture windows, Main flr has living rm, dining area, kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel apps & gas range. Also has 2 beds + full bath. Fully finished basement has rec room, 2+ bedrooms, ¾ bath & laundry/mud rm. Plentiful storage. Beautifully landscaped yard, maintenance incl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 Greenwood Avenue North have any available units?
6018 Greenwood Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6018 Greenwood Avenue North have?
Some of 6018 Greenwood Avenue North's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 Greenwood Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
6018 Greenwood Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 Greenwood Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 6018 Greenwood Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6018 Greenwood Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 6018 Greenwood Avenue North offers parking.
Does 6018 Greenwood Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 Greenwood Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 Greenwood Avenue North have a pool?
No, 6018 Greenwood Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 6018 Greenwood Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 6018 Greenwood Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 Greenwood Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6018 Greenwood Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Union Bay
526 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Alder Flats
220 10th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University