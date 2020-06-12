All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5950 California Ave SW, Unit B
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

5950 California Ave SW, Unit B

5950 California Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5950 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fairmount Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern Townhome in Great West Seattle Location! - Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Open concept living with a kitchen eating bar that leads to the living room and has a walk in pantry for storage. Lovely bamboo floors and tall ceilings make this space warm and welcoming.

Enjoy partial views from the top floor master bedroom and deck with tons of natural light. Master bedroom leads to custom master bath with walk-in closet.

Bottom floor includes second bedroom, bathroom, in-home laundry, and spacious private patio. One off street parking spot included. Easy bus commute downtown on Rapid Ride C line, or take route 22 to Burien or route 128 to Tukwila. All bus stops are right outside your door!

One dog considered with good reference and additional pet deposit.

Text Heather at (414)704-8212 to schedule a showing!

Move-in fees include:
First month's rent - $2,350
Refundable security deposit - $2,350 (less application fees)

(RLNE3703960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B have any available units?
5950 California Ave SW, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B have?
Some of 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5950 California Ave SW, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B offers parking.
Does 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B have a pool?
No, 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5950 California Ave SW, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

