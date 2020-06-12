5950 California Ave SW, Unit B

Amenities

Modern Townhome in Great West Seattle Location! - Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Open concept living with a kitchen eating bar that leads to the living room and has a walk in pantry for storage. Lovely bamboo floors and tall ceilings make this space warm and welcoming.



Enjoy partial views from the top floor master bedroom and deck with tons of natural light. Master bedroom leads to custom master bath with walk-in closet.



Bottom floor includes second bedroom, bathroom, in-home laundry, and spacious private patio. One off street parking spot included. Easy bus commute downtown on Rapid Ride C line, or take route 22 to Burien or route 128 to Tukwila. All bus stops are right outside your door!



One dog considered with good reference and additional pet deposit.



Text Heather at (414)704-8212 to schedule a showing!



Move-in fees include:

First month's rent - $2,350

Refundable security deposit - $2,350 (less application fees)



