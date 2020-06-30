5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

$300 One-time Move-in discount for a signed lease this month!



Cozy, irresistible, 2 beds, 2-baths 850 square-foot, Brand-New Condo in Seattle.



This nice, unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, the brand-new window blinds, and freshly painted walls and ceilings. The lovely kitchen is complete with refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The unit also features a shared in-unit washer and dryer with $1/load, and forced-air heating for climate control.



The exterior shares a patio and swimming pool with the other units, as well as a cabana, and yard cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends. There is on-street parking, uncovered. The renter is responsible for the electricity, cable, and internet while the property owner is responsible for the water, trash, sewage, and yard. Only dogs are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is not permitted in the property.



Nearby Parks: North Shore Recreation Area, Magnuson Park Playground, Warren G. Magnuson Park, and Promontory Point.



Nearby Schools:

View Ridge Elementary School - 0.61 miles 9/10

Sand Point Elementary School - 0.66 miles 4/10

Ae #2 (Decatur) - 0.97 miles 8/10

Eckstein Middle School - 1.44 miles 8/10



Bus lines:

Route 62 - 0.1 miles

Route 75 - 0.1 miles

Route 74 - 0.1 miles

Route 76 - 0.2 miles



