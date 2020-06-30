All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108

5844 Northeast 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5844 Northeast 75th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
$300 One-time Move-in discount for a signed lease this month!

Cozy, irresistible, 2 beds, 2-baths 850 square-foot, Brand-New Condo in Seattle.

This nice, unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, the brand-new window blinds, and freshly painted walls and ceilings. The lovely kitchen is complete with refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The unit also features a shared in-unit washer and dryer with $1/load, and forced-air heating for climate control.

The exterior shares a patio and swimming pool with the other units, as well as a cabana, and yard cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends. There is on-street parking, uncovered. The renter is responsible for the electricity, cable, and internet while the property owner is responsible for the water, trash, sewage, and yard. Only dogs are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is not permitted in the property.

Nearby Parks: North Shore Recreation Area, Magnuson Park Playground, Warren G. Magnuson Park, and Promontory Point.

Nearby Schools:
View Ridge Elementary School - 0.61 miles 9/10
Sand Point Elementary School - 0.66 miles 4/10
Ae #2 (Decatur) - 0.97 miles 8/10
Eckstein Middle School - 1.44 miles 8/10

Bus lines:
Route 62 - 0.1 miles
Route 75 - 0.1 miles
Route 74 - 0.1 miles
Route 76 - 0.2 miles

(RLNE5172306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 have any available units?
5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 have?
Some of 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 currently offering any rent specials?
5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 is pet friendly.
Does 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 offer parking?
No, 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 does not offer parking.
Does 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 have a pool?
Yes, 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 has a pool.
Does 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 have accessible units?
No, 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 does not have accessible units.
Does 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108 has units with dishwashers.

