Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5803 24th Ave NW #12
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5803 24th Ave NW #12

5803 24th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5803 24th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Danielle Condominiums ~ Ballard - Available Now - One bedroom condo at The Danielle, a boutique 31-unit building in the heart of Ballard! 6 or 12-month lease term available. Fantastic ground-floor unit features a large 300 sq ft wrap-around terrace with gate, over-sized windows, walk-in closet, and kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Gas fireplace and range for cooking. Rooftop deck for residents to enjoy great views of the canal and Olympic Mountains. Water/sewer/garbage included as well as one parking space in the attached garage and storage. Great location, right across the street from QFC and Starbucks. Walking distance to Market Street and Ballard Ave so restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bus lines (RT 40 to Downtown), and year-around Farmer's Market are minutes away! Cat or small dog (under 25 lbs) okay. Sorry, no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#ballardrentals #avenueoneresidential #ballardforlease

(RLNE4466944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 24th Ave NW #12 have any available units?
5803 24th Ave NW #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5803 24th Ave NW #12 have?
Some of 5803 24th Ave NW #12's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 24th Ave NW #12 currently offering any rent specials?
5803 24th Ave NW #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 24th Ave NW #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5803 24th Ave NW #12 is pet friendly.
Does 5803 24th Ave NW #12 offer parking?
Yes, 5803 24th Ave NW #12 offers parking.
Does 5803 24th Ave NW #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5803 24th Ave NW #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 24th Ave NW #12 have a pool?
No, 5803 24th Ave NW #12 does not have a pool.
Does 5803 24th Ave NW #12 have accessible units?
No, 5803 24th Ave NW #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 24th Ave NW #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5803 24th Ave NW #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
