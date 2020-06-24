5803 24th Ave NW #12

Amenities

The Danielle Condominiums ~ Ballard - Available Now - One bedroom condo at The Danielle, a boutique 31-unit building in the heart of Ballard! 6 or 12-month lease term available. Fantastic ground-floor unit features a large 300 sq ft wrap-around terrace with gate, over-sized windows, walk-in closet, and kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Gas fireplace and range for cooking. Rooftop deck for residents to enjoy great views of the canal and Olympic Mountains. Water/sewer/garbage included as well as one parking space in the attached garage and storage. Great location, right across the street from QFC and Starbucks. Walking distance to Market Street and Ballard Ave so restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bus lines (RT 40 to Downtown), and year-around Farmer's Market are minutes away! Cat or small dog (under 25 lbs) okay. Sorry, no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



