5800 46th Avenue South
5800 46th Avenue South

5800 46th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5800 46th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Hillman City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasant 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental on the very walkable Hillman City neighborhood in Seattle. It is a sunny, south-facing corner lot in a convenient & tranquil location. Imagine living so close to Seward Park & Columbia City's Hotspots!

The unfurnished interior features polished and original hardwood flooring; leaded stained glass; high vaulted and exposed beam ceilings; modern/updated double pane/storm windows; and a fireplace (for decorative purpose only).

Additional rooms: office/study, bonus room, lofted area, master suite with walk-in closet, master bath, and a spacious basement that is perfect for media or office. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and new stainless steel appliances such as oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher, trash compactor, and water heater. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with portable A/C and gas heating. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with countertops, fine cabinetry, and new stainless steel appliances such as oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher, trash compactor, and water heater. Its distinctive brick exterior has a small, fenced side yard and a patio. It comes with a 1- car attached garage. Its a pet-friendly home so your pets are allowed. Smoking is forbidden though. Tenant pays electricity, water, gas, sewage, cable, internet, cleaning, and trash whereas the landlord will handle landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Ng2WNu5nZVV

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Wal

(RLNE5769343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 46th Avenue South have any available units?
5800 46th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5800 46th Avenue South have?
Some of 5800 46th Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 46th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5800 46th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 46th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5800 46th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5800 46th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5800 46th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5800 46th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5800 46th Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 46th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5800 46th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5800 46th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5800 46th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 46th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 46th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.

