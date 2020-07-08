5800 46th Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Pleasant 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental on the very walkable Hillman City neighborhood in Seattle. It is a sunny, south-facing corner lot in a convenient & tranquil location. Imagine living so close to Seward Park & Columbia City's Hotspots!



The unfurnished interior features polished and original hardwood flooring; leaded stained glass; high vaulted and exposed beam ceilings; modern/updated double pane/storm windows; and a fireplace (for decorative purpose only).



Additional rooms: office/study, bonus room, lofted area, master suite with walk-in closet, master bath, and a spacious basement that is perfect for media or office. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and new stainless steel appliances such as oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher, trash compactor, and water heater. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with portable A/C and gas heating. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with countertops, fine cabinetry, and new stainless steel appliances such as oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher, trash compactor, and water heater. Its distinctive brick exterior has a small, fenced side yard and a patio. It comes with a 1- car attached garage. Its a pet-friendly home so your pets are allowed. Smoking is forbidden though. Tenant pays electricity, water, gas, sewage, cable, internet, cleaning, and trash whereas the landlord will handle landscaping.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Ng2WNu5nZVV



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



