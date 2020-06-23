All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5735 25th Ave NE

5735 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5735 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 8 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME BY UW, BE THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE! - **$5995/month rent plus utilities; Available Late Nov/ Early Dec. 2018; Perfect UW location**
**8 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Great Room, Loft Living Room, W/D, 3500 SF**
**First months rent ($5995) and Deposit ($5995) due prior to move in**
**Only $810 per room to live in brand new home**
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This brand new home in the final stages of construction offers a beautiful, open living space with 8 LARGE bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with double vanities. Available late November/early December. Great floorplan with high ceilings allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Be the first people to live in this hard to find new construction home! Perfect for large families as well as young adults and students. There is a room for everyone! High ceilings and lots of windows provide great natural light. A front deck gives the perfect spot to BBQ and relax.

Home is located just north of University Village and allows great access for commuting. Home is very close to UW as well as many parks and restaurants. Easy I-5 access for a quick commute to Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, and the Eastside. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well.

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington and Puget Sound access very close, Green Lake
-Ravenna Park, Woodland Park Zoo, Union Bay Natural Area, Parrington Lawn
-UW Arboretum, Gas Works Park, UW Driving Range, Sand Point CC, U-Village Shopping Center
-QFC, Safeway, Red Apple, Maruta Shoten, The Ram, Blue C Sushi, Burgermaster, Din Tai Fung

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or Call Today!

(RLNE4446266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5735 25th Ave NE have any available units?
5735 25th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5735 25th Ave NE have?
Some of 5735 25th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5735 25th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5735 25th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5735 25th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5735 25th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 5735 25th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5735 25th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5735 25th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5735 25th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5735 25th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5735 25th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5735 25th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5735 25th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5735 25th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5735 25th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
