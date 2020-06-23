5735 25th Ave NE

Amenities

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 8 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME BY UW, BE THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE! - **$5995/month rent plus utilities; Available Late Nov/ Early Dec. 2018; Perfect UW location**

**8 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Great Room, Loft Living Room, W/D, 3500 SF**

**First months rent ($5995) and Deposit ($5995) due prior to move in**

**Only $810 per room to live in brand new home**

This brand new home in the final stages of construction offers a beautiful, open living space with 8 LARGE bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with double vanities. Available late November/early December. Great floorplan with high ceilings allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Be the first people to live in this hard to find new construction home! Perfect for large families as well as young adults and students. There is a room for everyone! High ceilings and lots of windows provide great natural light. A front deck gives the perfect spot to BBQ and relax.



Home is located just north of University Village and allows great access for commuting. Home is very close to UW as well as many parks and restaurants. Easy I-5 access for a quick commute to Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, and the Eastside. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well.



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington and Puget Sound access very close, Green Lake

-Ravenna Park, Woodland Park Zoo, Union Bay Natural Area, Parrington Lawn

-UW Arboretum, Gas Works Park, UW Driving Range, Sand Point CC, U-Village Shopping Center

-QFC, Safeway, Red Apple, Maruta Shoten, The Ram, Blue C Sushi, Burgermaster, Din Tai Fung



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or Call Today!



