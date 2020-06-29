All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5650 Fauntleroy Way SW
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:44 AM

5650 Fauntleroy Way SW

5650 Fauntleroy Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5650 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fairmount Park

Amenities

Unit B

Wow! What a great opportunity! Located just off Fauntleroy Way just 30 paces from the bus stop! It is setback from the street so you don't hear the traffic, yet it is minutes from everything -- Alaska Junction, the ferry, Lincoln Park, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, QFC, and more. Access to this townhome is very secluded.

A 6' fence around the front courtyard provides all the privacy needed. Two things make this home so special -- the amount of natural daylight and the wood finishes. There are numerous windows drenching the spaces in sunshine and natural daylight. Many of the lower floor windows are obscure to provide both light and privacy. The finish work in this home is masterful. Clear timber (no knots) has been used on all the casing, stairwell, everywhere. The stairs are 2-tone -- with a rosewood-type of tread and an ash-type of riser.

This home has the California Great Room concept with the living room and kitchen connected under a vaulted ceiling to give a feeling of grandeur and spaciousness. Over the gas fireplace is a hearth that will fit a big-screen TV so you can have the ambiance of a fire while watching a movie. A guest half bath off the living room is convenient for all. An under-stairwell closet acts as a guest closet for coats and shoes.

The kitchen is both immaculate and efficient. Granite countertops with a large countertop separating kitchen from living room provides ample space for preparing and serving meals. Stainless steel appliances -- including dishwasher, over-range microwave, refrigerator, range, and double sink are accented nicely by the downlighting. A pullout sprayer at the kitchen sink along with a garbage disposal makes clean up a breeze. You will find a stackable washer/dryer in a large closet (with storage) at the top of the stairs. (No lugging clothes up and down stairs!)

Next to this, at the front of the home, is a small bedroom with built-in shelving in the closet. This smallish space would work great as a workout room, nursery, home office, hobby room, yoga, or ?? Down the short hall is the full bath with tile surround. The master bedroom in the back is large with a built-in closet system. There is also a security system pad on the wall so you can activate the system before going to bed without having to run downstairs! Smart!

Other amenities: 1-car parking space in alley; small shed; fenced yard; storage; all electric fan-coil heaters with thermostats.

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,300 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Tenant pays utilities. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking. All utilities by tenant. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW have any available units?
5650 Fauntleroy Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW have?
Some of 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
5650 Fauntleroy Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW offers parking.
Does 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW have a pool?
No, 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW have accessible units?
No, 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5650 Fauntleroy Way SW has units with dishwashers.
