5650 Fauntleroy Way SW

Wow! What a great opportunity! Located just off Fauntleroy Way just 30 paces from the bus stop! It is setback from the street so you don't hear the traffic, yet it is minutes from everything -- Alaska Junction, the ferry, Lincoln Park, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, QFC, and more. Access to this townhome is very secluded.



A 6' fence around the front courtyard provides all the privacy needed. Two things make this home so special -- the amount of natural daylight and the wood finishes. There are numerous windows drenching the spaces in sunshine and natural daylight. Many of the lower floor windows are obscure to provide both light and privacy. The finish work in this home is masterful. Clear timber (no knots) has been used on all the casing, stairwell, everywhere. The stairs are 2-tone -- with a rosewood-type of tread and an ash-type of riser.



This home has the California Great Room concept with the living room and kitchen connected under a vaulted ceiling to give a feeling of grandeur and spaciousness. Over the gas fireplace is a hearth that will fit a big-screen TV so you can have the ambiance of a fire while watching a movie. A guest half bath off the living room is convenient for all. An under-stairwell closet acts as a guest closet for coats and shoes.



The kitchen is both immaculate and efficient. Granite countertops with a large countertop separating kitchen from living room provides ample space for preparing and serving meals. Stainless steel appliances -- including dishwasher, over-range microwave, refrigerator, range, and double sink are accented nicely by the downlighting. A pullout sprayer at the kitchen sink along with a garbage disposal makes clean up a breeze. You will find a stackable washer/dryer in a large closet (with storage) at the top of the stairs. (No lugging clothes up and down stairs!)



Next to this, at the front of the home, is a small bedroom with built-in shelving in the closet. This smallish space would work great as a workout room, nursery, home office, hobby room, yoga, or ?? Down the short hall is the full bath with tile surround. The master bedroom in the back is large with a built-in closet system. There is also a security system pad on the wall so you can activate the system before going to bed without having to run downstairs! Smart!



Other amenities: 1-car parking space in alley; small shed; fenced yard; storage; all electric fan-coil heaters with thermostats.



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,300 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Tenant pays utilities. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking. All utilities by tenant. Renters insurance required.