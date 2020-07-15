All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5635 47th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5635 47th Ave SW
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

5635 47th Ave SW

5635 47th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Seaview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5635 47th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Retro 70's Home in West Seattle, Perfect for Entertaining! - Application Pending:

If you love entertaining, this classic 70's home is the spot for you! Located in vibrant West Seattle, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sprawls over 2 levels at 3,250 sqft. A newly rebuilt deck wraps around the back of the home, with access from all rooms on the main level, affording great views of the expansive backyard! With two wood-burning fireplaces AND two hot water tanks, you'll never go cold! Make use of extra parking or storage space with the attached 2-car garage and sweeping horseshoe driveway.

This home features a fun open-concept rec room downstairs, complete with a bar, wood shop, and even a dance floor!! Ready to get your party on? This tantalizing property can be all yours now!

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#4034

(RLNE4823341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 47th Ave SW have any available units?
5635 47th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5635 47th Ave SW have?
Some of 5635 47th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 47th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5635 47th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 47th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 5635 47th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5635 47th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 5635 47th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 5635 47th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 47th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 47th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5635 47th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5635 47th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5635 47th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 47th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 47th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Ivy at Interbay
3008 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Alto
311 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University