5635 47th Ave SW

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Retro 70's Home in West Seattle, Perfect for Entertaining! - Application Pending:



If you love entertaining, this classic 70's home is the spot for you! Located in vibrant West Seattle, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sprawls over 2 levels at 3,250 sqft. A newly rebuilt deck wraps around the back of the home, with access from all rooms on the main level, affording great views of the expansive backyard! With two wood-burning fireplaces AND two hot water tanks, you'll never go cold! Make use of extra parking or storage space with the attached 2-car garage and sweeping horseshoe driveway.



This home features a fun open-concept rec room downstairs, complete with a bar, wood shop, and even a dance floor!! Ready to get your party on? This tantalizing property can be all yours now!



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Pending



#4034



(RLNE4823341)