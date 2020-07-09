5626 University Way NE - A

Amenities

PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER, 2020 **OPEN HOUSE on this SATURDAY (2/22) between 1:00pm-1:30pm, showing will last for 30 minutes, please be on time if you plan to come.** Beautiful Newer Townhouse, 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath. Parking on back. Nice 3-level floor plan, living room & Kitchen in the middle floor. 2 bedrooms & 3/4 bathroom in downstairs. 2 bedroom suites on top floor. All wood floor throughout the unit. Tile bath. Gas stove, gas heating, CAT 5 wiring, washer/dryer in the unit. Convenient location, steps to Cowen park, shops, and the UW. First/last/deposit ($3200), No Smoking/ No Pets. Tenants pay gas and electricity, plus $85 per person/per month for water/sewer/garbage. Available on September 10th, 2020 * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.