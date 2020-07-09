All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:57 PM

5626 University Way NE - A

5626 University Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5626 University Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER, 2020 **OPEN HOUSE on this SATURDAY (2/22) between 1:00pm-1:30pm, showing will last for 30 minutes, please be on time if you plan to come.** Beautiful Newer Townhouse, 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath. Parking on back. Nice 3-level floor plan, living room & Kitchen in the middle floor. 2 bedrooms & 3/4 bathroom in downstairs. 2 bedroom suites on top floor. All wood floor throughout the unit. Tile bath. Gas stove, gas heating, CAT 5 wiring, washer/dryer in the unit. Convenient location, steps to Cowen park, shops, and the UW. First/last/deposit ($3200), No Smoking/ No Pets. Tenants pay gas and electricity, plus $85 per person/per month for water/sewer/garbage. Available on September 10th, 2020 * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 University Way NE - A have any available units?
5626 University Way NE - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5626 University Way NE - A have?
Some of 5626 University Way NE - A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5626 University Way NE - A currently offering any rent specials?
5626 University Way NE - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 University Way NE - A pet-friendly?
No, 5626 University Way NE - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5626 University Way NE - A offer parking?
Yes, 5626 University Way NE - A offers parking.
Does 5626 University Way NE - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5626 University Way NE - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 University Way NE - A have a pool?
No, 5626 University Way NE - A does not have a pool.
Does 5626 University Way NE - A have accessible units?
No, 5626 University Way NE - A does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 University Way NE - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5626 University Way NE - A does not have units with dishwashers.

