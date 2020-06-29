All apartments in Seattle
560 McGraw Street

560 Mcgraw Street · No Longer Available
Location

560 Mcgraw Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Queen Anne Townhome with Breathtaking Views! - Available Now. Wonderful 3-story, 3BR/2.75BA, Howland-built town home. Corner unit w/ breathtaking views of Lake Union/Gasworks Park and the Cascade Mountains from every level. Watch the July fireworks light up the sky and seaplanes land on Lake Union from all levels and your rooftop deck .The chefs kitchen features an island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful bamboo/cork flooring in living areas. Guest suite in lower level w/ private 3/4 bath and patio. Washer/Dryer in unit. 1 car attached garage. Terms: 12-mo. lease; 1st mo + $3,995 security deposit; No Pets; No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities including a $25.00 Utility Bill processing fee bi-monthly.

For more information or to arrange a viewing please contact Leeann at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at LeeannG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Check out our other listings at www.johnlscotthometeam.com.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4050870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 McGraw Street have any available units?
560 McGraw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 560 McGraw Street have?
Some of 560 McGraw Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 McGraw Street currently offering any rent specials?
560 McGraw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 McGraw Street pet-friendly?
No, 560 McGraw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 560 McGraw Street offer parking?
Yes, 560 McGraw Street offers parking.
Does 560 McGraw Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 560 McGraw Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 McGraw Street have a pool?
No, 560 McGraw Street does not have a pool.
Does 560 McGraw Street have accessible units?
No, 560 McGraw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 560 McGraw Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 McGraw Street does not have units with dishwashers.
