560 McGraw Street

Queen Anne Townhome with Breathtaking Views! - Available Now. Wonderful 3-story, 3BR/2.75BA, Howland-built town home. Corner unit w/ breathtaking views of Lake Union/Gasworks Park and the Cascade Mountains from every level. Watch the July fireworks light up the sky and seaplanes land on Lake Union from all levels and your rooftop deck .The chefs kitchen features an island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful bamboo/cork flooring in living areas. Guest suite in lower level w/ private 3/4 bath and patio. Washer/Dryer in unit. 1 car attached garage. Terms: 12-mo. lease; 1st mo + $3,995 security deposit; No Pets; No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities including a $25.00 Utility Bill processing fee bi-monthly.



