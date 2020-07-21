Amenities

5548 18th Ave S Available 12/07/19 Beacon Hill Home - Available December 7th - Cute and cozy Beacon Hill home has a lot to offer! Updated kitchen, bathroom and laminate wood floors. Located on a quiet street near schools and parks. The kitchen opens up to the living room/dining room. Two bedrooms and one full bath. Off street parking. Shopping and dining nearby in Columbia City or Georgetown. Easy commuter access to I-5, SoDo, and minutes to Downtown Seattle.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



