Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5548 18th Ave S
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

5548 18th Ave S

5548 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5548 18th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
5548 18th Ave S Available 12/07/19 Beacon Hill Home - Available December 7th - Cute and cozy Beacon Hill home has a lot to offer! Updated kitchen, bathroom and laminate wood floors. Located on a quiet street near schools and parks. The kitchen opens up to the living room/dining room. Two bedrooms and one full bath. Off street parking. Shopping and dining nearby in Columbia City or Georgetown. Easy commuter access to I-5, SoDo, and minutes to Downtown Seattle.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #beaconhillhomesforrent #beaconhillforlease

(RLNE5249805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5548 18th Ave S have any available units?
5548 18th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5548 18th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5548 18th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5548 18th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 5548 18th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5548 18th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5548 18th Ave S offers parking.
Does 5548 18th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5548 18th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5548 18th Ave S have a pool?
No, 5548 18th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5548 18th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5548 18th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5548 18th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5548 18th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5548 18th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5548 18th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
