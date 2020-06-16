5532 15th Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Professionally managed by Onpoint Property Management.



This unique 3 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home is located in sought after South Seattle on 15th Ave S, 2 minutes from I-5. Live comfortably in this contemporary styled home with all necessary amenities included.



Enjoy the 3 levels of this home with bathroom on each floor. Great closet space! Kitchen comes equipped with modern appliances including double door refrigerator, garbage disposal, oven and gas stove - all stainless steel! Heat is electric and controlled throughout the home. Enjoy natural lighting with the custom windows. The best part has to be the private furnished roof top deck facing west of Puget Sound. This beautiful modern property will not last long!



Up to (5) tenants maximum

Rent Price $2750.00

Deposit $1000 (pending credit check)

Street Parking

Stackable Washer & Dryer in unit

No pets.



Please email aqeel@onpoint-properties.com if you have any questions!



Available for move in June 15, 2020!