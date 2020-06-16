All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:51 AM

5532 15th Avenue South

5532 15th Ave S · (206) 412-3635
Location

5532 15th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Professionally managed by Onpoint Property Management.

This unique 3 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home is located in sought after South Seattle on 15th Ave S, 2 minutes from I-5. Live comfortably in this contemporary styled home with all necessary amenities included.

Enjoy the 3 levels of this home with bathroom on each floor. Great closet space! Kitchen comes equipped with modern appliances including double door refrigerator, garbage disposal, oven and gas stove - all stainless steel! Heat is electric and controlled throughout the home. Enjoy natural lighting with the custom windows. The best part has to be the private furnished roof top deck facing west of Puget Sound. This beautiful modern property will not last long!

Up to (5) tenants maximum
Rent Price $2750.00
Deposit $1000 (pending credit check)
Street Parking
Stackable Washer & Dryer in unit
No pets.

Please email aqeel@onpoint-properties.com if you have any questions!

Available for move in June 15, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 15th Avenue South have any available units?
5532 15th Avenue South has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 15th Avenue South have?
Some of 5532 15th Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 15th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5532 15th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 15th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 5532 15th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5532 15th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5532 15th Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 5532 15th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5532 15th Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 15th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5532 15th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5532 15th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5532 15th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 15th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5532 15th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
