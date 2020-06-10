5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B

Amenities

Charming 3BR, 3.5 bath House, 2030 sqft This sophisticated, secluded, and spacious town home in the upscale neighborhood of Hawthorne Hills features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an attached one car garage. Revel in the elegance of a gourmet, expansive, and updated kitchen with SS appliances, gas cooktop, granite countertop. En-suite master include jetted tub, dual vanity. A private, fully-fenced and low maintenance backyard Brazilian maple hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, 4 balconies, and a private, fully fenced, & low-maintenance backyard perfect for entertaining. Taking advantage of the many nearby amenities like Burke-Gilman Trail, U-Village & only one block to Met Market. Come to Children's Hospital and freeways... Enjoy chic and lively surroundings but peaceful quiet neighborhood! First/last/deposit ($2500). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available early January! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.