All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B

5511 43rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5511 43rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3BR, 3.5 bath House, 2030 sqft This sophisticated, secluded, and spacious town home in the upscale neighborhood of Hawthorne Hills features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an attached one car garage. Revel in the elegance of a gourmet, expansive, and updated kitchen with SS appliances, gas cooktop, granite countertop. En-suite master include jetted tub, dual vanity. A private, fully-fenced and low maintenance backyard Brazilian maple hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, 4 balconies, and a private, fully fenced, & low-maintenance backyard perfect for entertaining. Taking advantage of the many nearby amenities like Burke-Gilman Trail, U-Village & only one block to Met Market. Come to Children's Hospital and freeways... Enjoy chic and lively surroundings but peaceful quiet neighborhood! First/last/deposit ($2500). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available early January! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B have any available units?
5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B have?
Some of 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B offers parking.
Does 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B have a pool?
No, 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Skye At Belltown
500 Wall St
Seattle, WA 98121
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
229 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University