All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5501 20th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5501 20th Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5501 20th Ave NE

5501 20th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5501 20th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large 4 Bedroom House In Ravenna! - Enjoy life in this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath house in the heart of Ravenna, close to shops, parks and the University of Washington! This 2,580 sq ft. home is two stories and features hardwood floors through out as well as beautiful dark wood beams in the living room. Stunning kitchen with tons of cabinet space and high end appliances. Full size dining area, and fireplace in the living room. Lots of natural light pours in from tall windows. Lower level includes a second kitchen, and bathroom. Entertain guests in your huge fully fenced back yard! No pets, no smoking please. Give Quorum a call today!

https://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display/1215978?idx=1#!/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4658548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 20th Ave NE have any available units?
5501 20th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5501 20th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5501 20th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 20th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5501 20th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5501 20th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5501 20th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5501 20th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 20th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 20th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5501 20th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5501 20th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5501 20th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 20th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 20th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 20th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5501 20th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St
Seattle, WA 98106
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University