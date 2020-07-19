5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This urban studio apartment features new steel faced appliances, ultra durable polished cement floors, stone countertops, and AIR CONDITIONING. Just a 5 minute walk from the Columbia City Light Rail Station, residents will enjoy unmatched access to Downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, SeaTac Airport, and UW; along with the restaurants, nightlife options in one of Seattle's most desired neighborhoods. $1475 refundable security deposit. $368.75 refundable security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent for 1 pet. Dogs over 25lbs and restricted breeds accepted on a cbc basis. 600 credit score required. Verifiable current household income of at least 3X monthly rent required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors may result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.