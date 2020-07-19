All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 22 2019 at 8:02 PM

5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

5308 Martin Luther King Junior Way South · No Longer Available
Location

5308 Martin Luther King Junior Way South, Seattle, WA 98118
Hillman City

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This urban studio apartment features new steel faced appliances, ultra durable polished cement floors, stone countertops, and AIR CONDITIONING. Just a 5 minute walk from the Columbia City Light Rail Station, residents will enjoy unmatched access to Downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, SeaTac Airport, and UW; along with the restaurants, nightlife options in one of Seattle's most desired neighborhoods. $1475 refundable security deposit. $368.75 refundable security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent for 1 pet. Dogs over 25lbs and restricted breeds accepted on a cbc basis. 600 credit score required. Verifiable current household income of at least 3X monthly rent required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors may result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S have any available units?
5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S have?
Some of 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S is pet friendly.
Does 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S offer parking?
No, 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S does not offer parking.
Does 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S have a pool?
Yes, 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S has a pool.
Does 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S have accessible units?
No, 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S does not have units with dishwashers.
