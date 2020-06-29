All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 26 2020 at 11:00 PM

5306 NE 74th St

5306 Northeast 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5306 Northeast 74th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on lovely street in the sought out Viewridge neighborhood. Main level has a living room with a wood burning fireplace, separate dining area with access to a spacious deck (great for bbqing and outdoor entertaining), nice kitchen with all appliances and an eating nook, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Hardwood floors throughout this level. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms and another full bath. The basement is unfinished but has TONS of storage space. Full size washer and dryer . All new paint and carpet. Amazing large very usable backyard. Yard service included in rent. All gas. Carport and driveway parking as well as plenty of off street parking.

Terms: 12+ month lease, 1st, last, $3895 security deposit. Minimum credit score 720. No Co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 NE 74th St have any available units?
5306 NE 74th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5306 NE 74th St have?
Some of 5306 NE 74th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 NE 74th St currently offering any rent specials?
5306 NE 74th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 NE 74th St pet-friendly?
No, 5306 NE 74th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5306 NE 74th St offer parking?
Yes, 5306 NE 74th St offers parking.
Does 5306 NE 74th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5306 NE 74th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 NE 74th St have a pool?
No, 5306 NE 74th St does not have a pool.
Does 5306 NE 74th St have accessible units?
No, 5306 NE 74th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 NE 74th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5306 NE 74th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
