5306 NE 74th St

Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on lovely street in the sought out Viewridge neighborhood. Main level has a living room with a wood burning fireplace, separate dining area with access to a spacious deck (great for bbqing and outdoor entertaining), nice kitchen with all appliances and an eating nook, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Hardwood floors throughout this level. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms and another full bath. The basement is unfinished but has TONS of storage space. Full size washer and dryer . All new paint and carpet. Amazing large very usable backyard. Yard service included in rent. All gas. Carport and driveway parking as well as plenty of off street parking.



Terms: 12+ month lease, 1st, last, $3895 security deposit. Minimum credit score 720. No Co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria